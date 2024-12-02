Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Aftermath in Annamalaiyar Hill

Five bodies were recovered from a house buried under mud and rocks in Annamalaiyar Hill following a landslide caused by Cyclone Fengal. The search was conducted by teams including the NDRF, police, and fire service personnel. The bodies, including a child and a woman, have been sent to a hospital.

In a devastating aftermath of heavy rainfall and mudslides triggered by Cyclone Fengal, five bodies have been recovered from a house buried beneath debris on Annamalaiyar Hill.

The victims, including a child and a woman, were discovered by dedicated teams comprising the NDRF, police, and fire service personnel after an extensive search. According to authorities, the tragedy occurred when a boulder, dislodged by one of four mudslides, struck the residence.

Locals reported that a couple and their two children, along with three other children, were inside the house during the incident. Efforts to locate two more missing individuals from this tragic event continue as the community grapples with the loss.

