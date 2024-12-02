Left Menu

Jammu University Drives Green Campus Initiative

On December 5, Jammu University will restrict four-wheeler entry as part of its Green Campus policy. The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and foster sustainability. Alternative transport modes are available. The university seeks stakeholder support and has received commendations for ongoing environmental efforts.

Jammu University has announced that effective December 5, four-wheelers will be restricted from entering the campus as part of its Green Campus policy. This initiative, formally unveiled by Chief Proctor Prof Prakash Antahal, aims to reduce carbon emissions and cultivate a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Prof Meena Sharma, Dean of Planning and Development, explained that the decision was initially delayed due to the lack of a designated parking facility. Now, with infrastructure in place, two-wheeler parking has been arranged, and alternative transport options such as bicycles and e-vehicles are provided to ensure convenience.

Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai emphasized the university's commitment by announcing he would refrain from using vehicles on campus. He further urged all stakeholders, including students and staff, to support this green transition, which aligns with JU's longstanding dedication to sustainability, evidenced by its established solar power facilities and other eco-friendly measures.

