ISRO's Groundbreaking Launch: Proba-3 to Redefine Space Missions

ISRO is gearing up for a landmark event with the scheduled launch of the Proba-3 spacecraft for the European Space Agency on December 4. This mission is groundbreaking, involving a pair of satellites that will fly in tight formation, within millimetre precision, to study the Sun's outer atmosphere.

Set to lift off using ISRO's trusty Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, the mission will showcase advanced formation flying techniques. The Proba-3 mission features two spacecraft, 'Coronagraph' and 'Occulter,' that will operate together to effectively create solar eclipses on demand for detailed scientific observations.

This ambitious project by ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd, marks another stride in Earth's satellite mission accomplishments, following the success of past missions like Aditya-L1. European scientists will conduct research after the successful orbit insertion, aiding further understanding of space weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)