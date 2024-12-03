Hyderabad's Real Estate Resurgence: A Global Investment Dream

Hyderabad's real estate market has surged, growing by 29% from April to November, despite widespread negative publicity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised the sector's resilience and commitment to development.

At an event, Revanth Reddy challenged Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief, G Kishan Reddy, to secure central government funds for the state's projects. He emphasized that Hyderabad's transformation into a global investment hub requires collaborative efforts.

The Chief Minister also called for an all-party meeting to discuss state development proposals, urging transparency in policy from BRS and BJP. He warned of stringent action against encroachers by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency.

