Hyderabad's Real Estate Resurgence: A Global Investment Dream
Hyderabad's real estate sector saw a 29% growth despite negative publicity. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged Union Minister Kishan Reddy to secure funds from the Centre for state development. He emphasized the need for collaboration in transforming Hyderabad into a global investment hub, while urging bipartisan policy cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad's real estate market has surged, growing by 29% from April to November, despite widespread negative publicity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised the sector's resilience and commitment to development.
At an event, Revanth Reddy challenged Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief, G Kishan Reddy, to secure central government funds for the state's projects. He emphasized that Hyderabad's transformation into a global investment hub requires collaborative efforts.
The Chief Minister also called for an all-party meeting to discuss state development proposals, urging transparency in policy from BRS and BJP. He warned of stringent action against encroachers by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- real estate
- growth
- Revanth Reddy
- Telangana
- BRS
- BJP
- infrastructure
- funding
- investment
ALSO READ
Telangana's Bold Move: Revamping Mamnoor Airport through Strategic Land Acquisition
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Telangana Greenlights Land Acquisition for Warangal's Mamnoor Airport
Political Shift: Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP Amid Controversy
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.