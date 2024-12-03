Left Menu

Snowstorm Challenges: Resilient Cleanup in Great Lakes Region

Efforts continue to clear snow from the Great Lakes region affected by severe lake-effect snowstorms. Cleanup is progressing, but a new storm threatens more snowfall. A tragic accident in Iowa highlights the dangers of winter travel. Authorities urge caution as snow persists in parts of western Pennsylvania.

  • United States

Efforts to clear the Great Lakes region after damaging lake-effect snowstorms are close to completion, yet forecasters caution of another upcoming storm system that may bring additional snowfall later in the week.

Several school districts across western Pennsylvania stayed closed on Tuesday as the storms, affecting parts of western New York, Ohio, and Michigan, subsided. The National Weather Service reports over 5 feet of snowfall east of Lake Ontario.

Roads are being well-maintained, though drivers are advised to exercise caution. Meanwhile, a winter storm watch has been issued for western Pennsylvania, potentially expecting 3 to 9 more inches of snow by Thursday. A significant Iowa crash underscores winter travel hazards.

