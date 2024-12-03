Snowstorm Challenges: Resilient Cleanup in Great Lakes Region

Efforts to clear the Great Lakes region after damaging lake-effect snowstorms are close to completion, yet forecasters caution of another upcoming storm system that may bring additional snowfall later in the week.

Several school districts across western Pennsylvania stayed closed on Tuesday as the storms, affecting parts of western New York, Ohio, and Michigan, subsided. The National Weather Service reports over 5 feet of snowfall east of Lake Ontario.

Roads are being well-maintained, though drivers are advised to exercise caution. Meanwhile, a winter storm watch has been issued for western Pennsylvania, potentially expecting 3 to 9 more inches of snow by Thursday. A significant Iowa crash underscores winter travel hazards.

