ISRO's Historic Proba-3 Mission Set for Liftoff

ISRO's PSLV-C59 is set to launch the European Space Agency's Proba-3, marking a milestone in India's space endeavors. The mission is a 'technology demonstration' featuring precise formation flying to study the Sun's outer atmosphere. The launch underscores global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:12 IST
In a landmark event for India's space exploration journey, ISRO is gearing up for the launch of the European Space Agency's Proba-3 on its dedicated commercial mission. Scheduled for Wednesday, this mission signifies significant advancements in global cooperation in the field of space technology.

The Proba-3 mission involves two satellites, designed to study the Sun's outer atmosphere through precise formation flying. The spacecraft, named 'Coronagraph' and 'Occulter', will fly in tandem as a single entity, demonstrating ISRO's engineering prowess and the spirit of international collaboration.

Powered by ISRO's proven Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, this mission highlights the synergy between ISRO and NSIL in executing cutting-edge technology demonstrations that enhance our understanding of science and engineering while fostering international partnerships.

