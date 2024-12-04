Cheetah Comeback: Agni and Vayu Roam Free in Indian Wilderness

In a landmark moment for wildlife conservation, cheetahs Agni and Vayu have been released into the wild at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate International Cheetah Day. This initiative aims to bolster efforts to reintroduce cheetahs in India after their extinction due to hunting and habitat loss decades ago.

The reintroduction occurs in KNP's Parond forest area, located within a tourism zone, offering visitors the unique opportunity to observe these majestic animals during safari trips. According to Uttarm Kumar Sharma, Chief Conservator of Forest and Director of the Lion Project, both cheetahs are in healthy condition.

The move is part of a larger project spearheaded by the Indian government to reinstate cheetahs into the country. In September 2022, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's first intercontinental translocation of big cats by introducing eight Namibian cheetahs to KNP. Subsequently, twelve more cheetahs from South Africa followed in February 2023.

