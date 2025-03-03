Modi's Lion Safari: A Step Towards Wildlife Conservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Wildlife Sanctuary on World Wildlife Day to highlight the rising population of Asiatic lions due to collective conservation efforts. He praised tribal and women's contributions to this success. Modi also chaired a National Board for Wildlife meeting and announced funding for Project Lion.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a lion safari at Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, celebrating World Wildlife Day with a focus on the flourishing population of Asiatic lions.
Emphasizing the success of conservation efforts, Modi acknowledged the pivotal roles of local tribal communities and women in preserving lion habitats. The visit coincided with the announcement of substantial government funding for Project Lion, aimed at bolstering this growth.
Alongside Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Modi engaged in discussions at the National Board for Wildlife meeting in Sasan Gir, underscoring ongoing commitments to wildlife protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Elections in Gujarat: OBC Quotas Bring Change
Return of the Gujarat Eight: The Journey from US Deportation to Home
Gujarat to Stick to Winning Formula Against Kerala in Ranji Semi-Final Clash
Gujarat Local Body Elections: A Historic First with OBC Reservation
Ashleigh Gardner Shines to Lead Gujarat Giants to Victory