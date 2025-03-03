Left Menu

Modi's Lion Safari: A Step Towards Wildlife Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir Wildlife Sanctuary on World Wildlife Day to highlight the rising population of Asiatic lions due to collective conservation efforts. He praised tribal and women's contributions to this success. Modi also chaired a National Board for Wildlife meeting and announced funding for Project Lion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Junagadh | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:45 IST
Modi's Lion Safari: A Step Towards Wildlife Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a lion safari at Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, celebrating World Wildlife Day with a focus on the flourishing population of Asiatic lions.

Emphasizing the success of conservation efforts, Modi acknowledged the pivotal roles of local tribal communities and women in preserving lion habitats. The visit coincided with the announcement of substantial government funding for Project Lion, aimed at bolstering this growth.

Alongside Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Modi engaged in discussions at the National Board for Wildlife meeting in Sasan Gir, underscoring ongoing commitments to wildlife protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025