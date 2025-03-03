Modi's Lion Safari: A Step Towards Wildlife Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a lion safari at Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, celebrating World Wildlife Day with a focus on the flourishing population of Asiatic lions.

Emphasizing the success of conservation efforts, Modi acknowledged the pivotal roles of local tribal communities and women in preserving lion habitats. The visit coincided with the announcement of substantial government funding for Project Lion, aimed at bolstering this growth.

Alongside Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Modi engaged in discussions at the National Board for Wildlife meeting in Sasan Gir, underscoring ongoing commitments to wildlife protection.

