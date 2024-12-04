Left Menu

Karnataka's Circular Economy: Pioneering Sustainable Real Estate Policies

Karnataka is set to launch India's inaugural circular economy policy, elevating sustainable practices in the real estate sector. Announced by Minister Priyank Kharge, the policy mandates sustainable construction materials. The state's collaboration focuses on technological integration, propelling Bengaluru's growth as a global leader in proptech and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:00 IST
Karnataka's Circular Economy: Pioneering Sustainable Real Estate Policies

Karnataka is paving the way for India's first circular economy policy, emphasizing sustainability in real estate. Announced by Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & Biotechnology and Science and Technology, the policy targets sustainable construction, requiring 20% of materials to be eco-friendly as outlined at the Propagate 2024 summit.

The event, focusing on proptech, highlighted discussions on tech advancements essential for scaling up proptech and urban tech. Kharge asserted Bengaluru's evolution into a world-leading disruptive city due to progressive state policies. He underscored the need for government-industry collaboration to achieve a sustainable India.

Among discussions, blockchain and AI emerged as pivotal technologies for real estate, promising transparent transactions and efficient processes. With over 500 attendees, the summit spotlighted Karnataka's role in steering India's digital future in real estate through innovative policies and technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024