Karnataka's Circular Economy: Pioneering Sustainable Real Estate Policies

Karnataka is paving the way for India's first circular economy policy, emphasizing sustainability in real estate. Announced by Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & Biotechnology and Science and Technology, the policy targets sustainable construction, requiring 20% of materials to be eco-friendly as outlined at the Propagate 2024 summit.

The event, focusing on proptech, highlighted discussions on tech advancements essential for scaling up proptech and urban tech. Kharge asserted Bengaluru's evolution into a world-leading disruptive city due to progressive state policies. He underscored the need for government-industry collaboration to achieve a sustainable India.

Among discussions, blockchain and AI emerged as pivotal technologies for real estate, promising transparent transactions and efficient processes. With over 500 attendees, the summit spotlighted Karnataka's role in steering India's digital future in real estate through innovative policies and technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)