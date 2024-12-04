Left Menu

Pollution Sparks Crocodile Casualties in Chandraloi River

The death of four crocodiles in the Chandraloi River is alarming wildlife activists who blame pollution as the cause. While officials suspect poisoning in one case, further investigation will confirm the reasons. Conservation efforts are being called for to protect the river's biodiversity.

Updated: 04-12-2024 23:27 IST

A spate of crocodile deaths in the Chandraloi River has stirred alarm among wildlife advocates. Pollutants in the river are being pointed out as the likely culprits for the demise of four crocodiles over consecutive days.

Officials investigating the incident mention that they suspect poisoning in the death of a 15-year-old female crocodile, whose body showed no signs of injury or illness during an autopsy. Meanwhile, other deaths are under examination, with results pending.

Environmental campaigners are urging for the transformation of the river into a protected sanctuary, pushing for the establishment of a 'crocodile park' to help preserve the aquatic ecosystem.

