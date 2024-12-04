Boosting Adventure: Rishikesh to Get Modern Rafting Base Station
A modern rafting base station is set to be built in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, enhancing tourism infrastructure. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, the project addresses current inadequacies and aims to improve facilities like booking systems, restrooms, and traffic routes, also providing job opportunities while ensuring environmental sustainability.
In a move to elevate Rishikesh's tourism appeal, a state-of-the-art rafting base station will soon come up at a significant investment of Rs 100 crore.
The central government has allocated Rs 3,295 crore under its Special Assistance for Capital Investment for developing 40 tourist sites across 23 states, including Rishikesh.
Aimed at resolving current infrastructure shortcomings, the project will establish a booking system, upgrade basic amenities, and introduce alternative routes to minimize traffic congestion. Additionally, it promises to enhance safety, waste management, and create 1,500 jobs, with the state overseeing implementation and the Union tourism ministry ensuring timely completion.
