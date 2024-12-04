Left Menu

Boosting Adventure: Rishikesh to Get Modern Rafting Base Station

A modern rafting base station is set to be built in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, enhancing tourism infrastructure. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, the project addresses current inadequacies and aims to improve facilities like booking systems, restrooms, and traffic routes, also providing job opportunities while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:44 IST
Boosting Adventure: Rishikesh to Get Modern Rafting Base Station
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to elevate Rishikesh's tourism appeal, a state-of-the-art rafting base station will soon come up at a significant investment of Rs 100 crore.

The central government has allocated Rs 3,295 crore under its Special Assistance for Capital Investment for developing 40 tourist sites across 23 states, including Rishikesh.

Aimed at resolving current infrastructure shortcomings, the project will establish a booking system, upgrade basic amenities, and introduce alternative routes to minimize traffic congestion. Additionally, it promises to enhance safety, waste management, and create 1,500 jobs, with the state overseeing implementation and the Union tourism ministry ensuring timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024