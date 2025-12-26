Special Trains to Ease New Year Travel Rush to Vaishno Devi

The Jammu railway division is set to roll out special train services to accommodate the anticipated increase in passengers traveling during the New Year celebrations. The trains will run between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra over six days, beginning on December 27 through January 1.

This initiative, confirmed by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, involves daily services designed to manage the holiday rush. The special reserved trains will make five trips from each location, ensuring that tourists and residents have adequate travel options.

Officials stated that these trains are part of a strategic move to address the holiday influx, with each train comprising 16 coaches. Passengers are advised to secure reservations via the Indian Railways website or authorized agents and to check schedules before travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)