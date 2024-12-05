Left Menu

Remembering Bhopal: National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day Proposal

To honor the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal chemical disaster, U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, and Peter Welch have put forth a resolution to designate December 3 as National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day. It seeks justice for survivors and emphasizes the global need for awareness and safety measures against chemical disasters.

In a move to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the catastrophic Bhopal chemical disaster, three U.S. Senators have put forth a resolution seeking to establish December 3 as National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day.

Introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, and Peter Welch, the resolution acknowledges the relentless efforts of Bhopal disaster survivors, working over four decades to prevent similar mishaps worldwide. It emphasizes that December 3 should be a day dedicated to increasing awareness about the dangers of chemical disasters.

The resolution highlights the tragic events of December 3, 1984, when a Union Carbide plant leaked toxic methyl isocyanate gas in Bhopal, causing immediate devastation and long-term suffering. It calls on the U.S. Department of Justice to address Indian Government requests concerning Dow Inc., Union Carbide's current owner, to comply with legal obligations under international treaties.

