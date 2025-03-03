Left Menu

Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Begins

The first phase of incinerating 10 tonnes of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant took place in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, within controlled emissions. The process is monitored for safety, with further incinerations planned. This effort follows directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to safely dispose of hazardous materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:55 IST
Bhopal's Toxic Legacy: Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of incinerating toxic waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy has concluded in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The trial, which involved burning 10 tonnes of hazardous materials, was completed as officials ensured gas emissions remained within permissible limits.

Indore Division Commissioner Deepak Singh confirmed the completion of the trial burn and stated that preparations are underway for a second phase in early March. The ongoing disposal efforts follow a Madhya Pradesh High Court directive to manage the remnants of the Union Carbide disaster.

Authorities, including the MP Pollution Control Board, are closely monitoring air quality and emissions throughout the process. The historical tragedy saw a catastrophic leak of methyl isocyanate gas, marking it as one of the deadliest industrial accidents. The incineration trial seeks to finally address the lingering environmental and public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025