Earthquake Jolts Western Iran, Injuries Reported

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Iran's Khuzestan Province on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake resulted in injuries to at least 15 individuals, though it left the oil infrastructure unscathed, the official IRNA news agency revealed. Rescue teams were swiftly mobilized across the region.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), and the province has since experienced several aftershocks, IRNA further reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)