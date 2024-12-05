Earthquake Jolts Western Iran, Injuries Reported
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran's Khuzestan Province, injuring at least 15 people. While the quake did not damage oil infrastructure, rescue teams were deployed. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake at a depth of 10 km, with several aftershocks registered.
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Iran's Khuzestan Province on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The quake resulted in injuries to at least 15 individuals, though it left the oil infrastructure unscathed, the official IRNA news agency revealed. Rescue teams were swiftly mobilized across the region.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), and the province has since experienced several aftershocks, IRNA further reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
