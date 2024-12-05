Tripura's New Outpost: Mumbai Bhavan A Reality
Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans for a Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai, aimed at assisting the state's residents, including patients. The facility, approved by the state cabinet, will add to existing buildings in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati. Design modifications are under consideration.
Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed plans to establish a new Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai, focusing on the needs of the state's population, including patients requiring care in the city.
The state cabinet has approved the facility, recognizing the absence of such a center in Mumbai, unlike in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.
Saha, while attending Maharashtra's CM oath-taking, inspected the site and confirmed ongoing design revisions to enhance the facility's structure.
