Tripura's New Outpost: Mumbai Bhavan A Reality

Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed plans to establish a new Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai, focusing on the needs of the state's population, including patients requiring care in the city.

The state cabinet has approved the facility, recognizing the absence of such a center in Mumbai, unlike in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Saha, while attending Maharashtra's CM oath-taking, inspected the site and confirmed ongoing design revisions to enhance the facility's structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)