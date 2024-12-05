Left Menu

Diesel Leak Disaster: HPCL Held Accountable for Elathur Pollution

A diesel leak from an HPCL depot in Elathur resulted in significant water and soil pollution, with 1,500 litres of fuel lost. The Kozhikode district administration has held Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd responsible, and the cleanup process is underway, requiring a chemical substance from Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A diesel leak from a depot belonging to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in Elathur has led to severe water and soil pollution, impacting the local environment. Approximately 1,500 litres of diesel were reported lost, officials said on Thursday.

The Kozhikode District Collector, Snehil Kumar Singh, has held HPCL accountable for the incident, attributing the fuel leakage to the company's negligence. Singh emphasized that while the primary issue now is pollution, it posed a risk of becoming a more significant hazard.

A cleanup operation is underway to address the pollution, with a special chemical substance required from Mumbai. The process is expected to commence shortly, possibly overnight. Meanwhile, HPCL faces legal consequences under the Factories Act for the leak, and discussions are in progress regarding compensation with the Pollution Control Board.

