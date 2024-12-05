Left Menu

ISRO and ESA Make History with Precision Satellite Formation

ISRO successfully launched the PSLV-C59 rocket on Thursday, carrying ESA's Proba-3 satellites, achieving precision formation flying. The mission, an international collaboration, aims to study the Sun's outer atmosphere, enabling solar eclipses on demand, and highlighting India's key role in global space innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:03 IST
  • India

In a significant milestone for international space collaboration, ISRO launched the PSLV-C59 rocket with European Space Agency's Proba-3 satellites on Thursday. This initiative, a first-of-its-kind venture, involves precision formation flying, setting the stage for revolutionary solar observations.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath expressed satisfaction with the mission, confirming that the twin satellites were placed in their designated orbit minutes after lift-off. The Proba-3 mission will study the Sun's outer atmosphere, initiated through 'solar eclipses on demand', a pioneering approach by the ESA.

This launch from Sriharikota, despite a 24-hour delay due to an anomaly, underscores India's critical role in space technology. ISRO's collaboration with ESA on this mission highlights the potential for continued space advancements, expanding opportunities for scientific research and international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

