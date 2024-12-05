ISRO and ESA Make History with Precision Satellite Formation

In a significant milestone for international space collaboration, ISRO launched the PSLV-C59 rocket with European Space Agency's Proba-3 satellites on Thursday. This initiative, a first-of-its-kind venture, involves precision formation flying, setting the stage for revolutionary solar observations.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath expressed satisfaction with the mission, confirming that the twin satellites were placed in their designated orbit minutes after lift-off. The Proba-3 mission will study the Sun's outer atmosphere, initiated through 'solar eclipses on demand', a pioneering approach by the ESA.

This launch from Sriharikota, despite a 24-hour delay due to an anomaly, underscores India's critical role in space technology. ISRO's collaboration with ESA on this mission highlights the potential for continued space advancements, expanding opportunities for scientific research and international partnerships.

