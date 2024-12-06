Left Menu

Tremors Shake Northern California: Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake hit Northern California near Ferndale, prompting a tsunami warning. The quake occurred in the Pacific Ocean and was followed by aftershocks. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eureka | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:40 IST
A strong earthquake reverberated through Northern California on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning for coastal areas.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 10:44 am and was centered about 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) off the coast of Ferndale, a coastal city in Humboldt County.

Following the initial seismic activity, several smaller aftershocks were reported, leading authorities to remain vigilant as they assess potential risks to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

