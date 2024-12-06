Tremors Shake Northern California: Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake reverberated through Northern California on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning for coastal areas.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 10:44 am and was centered about 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) off the coast of Ferndale, a coastal city in Humboldt County.

Following the initial seismic activity, several smaller aftershocks were reported, leading authorities to remain vigilant as they assess potential risks to the region.

