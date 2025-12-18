Earthquake Strikes Near Hualien: Island's Seismic Activity Highlighted

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck 18 km off the coast of Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, the island's Central Weather Bureau reported, with no immediate reports of damage.

The seismic event, with a depth of 31.6 km, briefly shook structures in the capital city of Taipei. Taiwan's geographic position at the junction of two tectonic plates makes it vulnerable to frequent earthquakes.

Historically, the island has experienced devastating quakes, including a 2016 temblor that killed over 100 people and a 1999 quake with a magnitude of 7.3 that claimed more than 2,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)