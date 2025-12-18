Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Near Hualien: Island's Seismic Activity Highlighted

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Hualien, eastern Taiwan, without reports of damage. The quake shook Taipei with a depth of 31.6 km. Taiwan's location makes it prone to seismic activities. Previous quakes in 2016 and 1999 caused significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck 18 km off the coast of Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, the island's Central Weather Bureau reported, with no immediate reports of damage.

The seismic event, with a depth of 31.6 km, briefly shook structures in the capital city of Taipei. Taiwan's geographic position at the junction of two tectonic plates makes it vulnerable to frequent earthquakes.

Historically, the island has experienced devastating quakes, including a 2016 temblor that killed over 100 people and a 1999 quake with a magnitude of 7.3 that claimed more than 2,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

