IAEA Head Visits Uzbekistan to Boost Nuclear Development and Healthcare Projects

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi completed a landmark visit to Uzbekistan, reinforcing the Agency’s commitment to supporting the country’s ambitious plans for nuclear development and healthcare advancements. The visit, aimed at bolstering cooperation, emphasized nuclear energy initiatives, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and the establishment of a new cancer hospital under the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative.

Advancing Nuclear Energy Through SMRs

Uzbekistan is preparing to launch a nuclear power program featuring six SMRs, each with a capacity of 55 MW, under the oversight of the Uzatom Agency. During meetings with Energy Minister J. Mirzamakhmudov and nuclear regulator R. Abduvakkos, Mr. Grossi reaffirmed the IAEA’s readiness to support the initiative.

“Together, we’ll work on the adoption of a robust legal framework to ensure the highest safety standards,” Mr. Grossi said, underscoring the importance of regulatory and operational excellence.

At a conference on nuclear energy’s benefits for Central Asia, hosted by Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted the nation's pioneering role in nuclear energy development and the importance of collaboration with the IAEA. International stakeholders such as Rosatom and the U.S. Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation also participated, showcasing global interest in Uzbekistan’s nuclear vision.

During the conference, the IAEA and Uzatom signed an addendum to their country program framework, focusing on SMR integration and regulatory capacity building.

Enhanced Healthcare Through Nuclear Science

Another critical area of cooperation is healthcare, particularly cancer diagnosis and treatment. Under the Rays of Hope initiative, the IAEA is assisting Uzbekistan in training personnel for a state-of-the-art oncology center. The $2.3 million project is financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

The Ministry of Health has prioritized partnerships with the IAEA to enhance expertise and develop infrastructure for cancer treatment. Mr. Grossi emphasized the transformational potential of nuclear technology in healthcare, particularly in regions with limited access to advanced medical facilities.

Visits to Key Facilities and Education Initiatives

Mr. Grossi visited the Institute of Nuclear Physics, which has been operational for over six decades, contributing to radioisotope production for medical and industrial purposes. The facility’s research legacy provides a strong foundation for Uzbekistan’s nuclear ambitions.

At the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI), Mr. Grossi engaged with students, emphasizing the importance of high-quality education in building a successful nuclear power program.

“Education is the backbone of nuclear excellence. The IAEA will continue to support your efforts to advance knowledge and safety,” Mr. Grossi told the students.

Expanded Areas of Cooperation

President Mirziyoyev confirmed broader collaboration with the IAEA, targeting national capacity building and projects in water management, agriculture, and environmental protection. These efforts align with Uzbekistan’s sustainable development goals, ensuring nuclear science applications extend beyond energy production.

Global and Regional Impacts

Uzbekistan’s nuclear ambitions mark a transformative period for the nation, with potential ripple effects across Central Asia. By leveraging the IAEA’s expertise and forging partnerships with international stakeholders, Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a regional leader in nuclear technology and sustainable development.

The IAEA Director General’s visit reaffirmed the Agency’s role as a critical partner in Uzbekistan’s journey, blending innovation, safety, and international cooperation to achieve the country’s developmental goals.