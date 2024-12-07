Philippines Advances Nuclear Power Program with IAEA Support

The Philippines is making significant strides in establishing a robust nuclear power infrastructure, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) follow-up mission. The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission, conducted from December 2 to 6, 2024, assessed the country’s progress in addressing recommendations from the initial 2018 review. This effort is part of the Philippines’ commitment to include nuclear power in its energy mix and achieve a commercially operational nuclear power program by 2032.

The INIR mission evaluated the Philippines’ development against Phase 1 criteria of the IAEA Milestones Approach. This phase determines a country’s readiness to make informed commitments to nuclear energy. The team, including experts from Türkiye, Pakistan, and the IAEA, reported that the Philippines has significantly addressed previous recommendations and adopted a formal national position on nuclear energy.

Key achievements include:

Drafting a Comprehensive Nuclear Law: The proposed legislation has progressed towards enactment, providing a legal framework for the program.

Developing Human Resources: Strategic assessments for workforce development have been completed.

Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks: Enhancements in radiation protection, waste management, and emergency preparedness have been made.

Advancing Policies and Strategies: Drafting initiatives in various areas critical to the nuclear sector.

The country’s Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organization (NEPIO), expanded to include 24 organizations, actively engages in executing these initiatives.

Historical Context and Future Plans

The Philippines has long considered nuclear energy as part of its power strategy. The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), a 621-MWe pressurized water reactor, was completed in 1984 but never commissioned. However, a 2022 executive order reinvigorated the country’s nuclear ambitions, aiming to diversify energy sources and ensure sustainable growth. The Nuclear Energy Roadmap targets 1,200 MW of operational nuclear capacity by 2032, scaling up to 4,800 MW by 2050.

“The Philippines expanded the composition of NEPIO... indicating the level of commitment to proceed with their nuclear power program,” stated Mehmet Ceyhan, mission team leader and Technical Lead in the IAEA’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section.

Areas for Continued Effort

While progress is commendable, the INIR mission highlighted areas requiring further attention, such as:

Finalizing the national nuclear power strategy.

Conducting detailed studies on electrical grid readiness and industrial involvement.

Advancing national legislation to align with global standards.

Government Commitment

Philippine Secretary of Energy Raphael P.M. Lotilla expressed optimism and gratitude for the IAEA’s guidance:“We welcome this follow-up INIR mission that will help guide the Philippines to safely and gradually progress in its aspiration to adopt nuclear energy alongside renewables in its power mix. We recommit ourselves to work closely with the IAEA and all stakeholders of the country.”

The Philippines’ commitment to adhering to international standards underscores its dedication to cleaner and diversified energy sources, positioning the nation as a model for emerging economies exploring nuclear energy solutions.

Next Steps

As the Philippines refines its strategies and legislation, collaboration with international bodies such as the IAEA remains crucial. The government is poised to meet its ambitious nuclear energy goals, which align with the broader vision of inclusive and sustainable development.