IAEA Supports Global Nuclear Workforce Development for Emerging Nuclear Power Nations

With over 30 countries considering nuclear power to combat climate change and enhance energy security, building a qualified workforce has become a critical priority. For more than a decade, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has supported "newcomer" nations by providing training, expertise, and capacity-building programs to address these challenges.

Representatives from 12 beneficiary countries convened at the IAEA Annual Donors’ Meeting in September 2024 to evaluate the progress and impact of these efforts. The comprehensive review, spanning 12 years of projects, aimed to inform strategies for 2025 and foster greater collaboration among stakeholders.

Achievements in Workforce Development

The IAEA’s programs have facilitated the implementation of 349 capacity-building activities, including 140 training courses, 80 workshops, and 62 scientific visits and fellowships. These initiatives have equipped 4,538 industry professionals with knowledge in areas such as nuclear infrastructure development, lifecycle management, and the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs).

"IAEA projects have been instrumental in our nuclear power program’s development," said Radoslav Radev, Chief Expert on Nuclear Safety at Bulgaria’s Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. He noted that lessons from these initiatives are being applied to the country's two new AP1000 reactor units, where construction activities have begun.

Challenges and Regional Insights

Despite these advancements, newcomer countries face persistent challenges. Nigeria, for instance, struggles with funding mechanisms, procurement strategies, and establishing a supply chain for nuclear power components, according to Abdullahi Abdullahi Mati, Director of Nuclear Power Plant Development at the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

To address these hurdles, the IAEA encourages countries to adopt its Milestones Approach—a structured framework for developing nuclear power programs. This guidance ensures that infrastructure, policies, and technical expertise evolve in tandem with program needs.

Emerging Trends: Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

SMRs are gaining traction as a scalable, cost-effective solution for energy production, particularly in nations with limited grid capacity. The IAEA is expanding its outreach to include countries exploring SMR deployment, integrating these technologies into training and advisory services.

“Through the IAEA technical cooperation program, we are training the next generation of nuclear professionals who will lead emerging nuclear power programs worldwide,” said Eve-Külli Kala, Director of the Europe and Central Asia Division in the IAEA Department of Technical Cooperation.

Donor Contributions and Future Plans

To date, over €14 million in extrabudgetary and in-kind contributions have supported IAEA projects. These funds have facilitated training events, fellowships, and expert consultations, significantly enhancing global nuclear readiness.

The IAEA plans to extend its support to additional newcomer countries, prioritizing those that have recently expressed interest in nuclear energy. Future initiatives will emphasize project planning improvements, expansion of host countries, and integrating lessons learned to enhance the efficiency of ongoing and new programs.

Global Vision for Nuclear Energy

The IAEA’s efforts underscore its commitment to fostering international collaboration in nuclear energy development. By equipping nations with the expertise and infrastructure needed to deploy nuclear power responsibly, the agency is helping address global energy challenges while promoting sustainable and secure energy systems for future generations.