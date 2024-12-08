Left Menu

Delhi's Winter Action Plan: Sheltering the Homeless from the Cold

The Delhi government has initiated a 2024-25 winter action plan, setting up 235 pagoda tents to shelter homeless individuals. With essential amenities and security, officials aim to provide warmth during the harsh cold. Additional permanent shelter facilities and rescue operations enhance support for the city's vulnerable population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In preparation for the cold winter months, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has erected 235 pagoda tents to provide refuge for the homeless.

Part of a government strategy outlined in its winter action plan for 2024-25, the initiative aims to set up 250 tents, with 15 held in reserve for emergencies.

Each tent offers essential services, including bedding, basic facilities, meals, and is safeguarded by guards working in shifts to ensure security and comfort.

Additionally, permanent shelter buildings are enhanced with amenities like hot water geysers, while Saturday marked the chilliest night at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The DUSIB already manages 197 shelters accommodating over 7,000 people, with plans to expand capacity through these temporary tents, supported by an allocated budget of Rs 3 crore.

A joint effort comprising 16 rescue teams and centralized control will aid in relocating at-risk individuals, monitored through a helpline and mobile app.

Coordination with local agencies ensures necessary utilities and maintenance of existing facilities as part of the broader agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

