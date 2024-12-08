Massive Blaze Engulfs Maharashtra Steel Plant

A large fire broke out at a steel company located in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday night, according to local authorities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at approximately 10.15 pm in the Boisar area.

District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam reported that the fire erupted in the factory, leading to the urgent deployment of three fire engines from the Boisar MIDC fire station. The responding firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames that soared high into the night sky.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by officials, who are focused on uncovering the initial spark of this intense blaze. The situation is under close watch as more details emerge.

