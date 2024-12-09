Left Menu

Young and Vulnerable: The Hidden Risks of Extreme Heat

A recent study reveals that extreme heat poses a significant risk to younger populations rather than the elderly in Mexico, with 75% of heat-related deaths from 1998-2019 occurring in those under 35. Factors like outdoor labor expose this age group to higher dehydration and heat stroke risks.

Updated: 09-12-2024 16:47 IST
A groundbreaking analysis has shed light on a surprising vulnerability among younger populations to extreme heat, contrary to the traditional belief that the elderly are most at risk. The study, which examined data from Mexico from 1998 to 2019, found that 75% of heat-related deaths occurred in individuals aged below 35.

Researchers from Columbia University highlight that young adults, often engaged in outdoor labor, are more exposed to dehydration and heat stroke. This demographic also participates in intense sports activities, increasing their risk. The study underscores that rising temperatures will disproportionately impact the young as the world warms.

The findings challenge conventional views on climate vulnerability, urging a reevaluation of occupational and health policies. Mexico, a country with diverse climate zones, provided detailed data showing a distinct pattern of mortality related to extreme weather, emphasizing the growing impact of heat over cold.

