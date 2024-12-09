Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan Summit: Pioneering Water Security Solutions

Leaders and experts gathered at the Rising Rajasthan Summit to discuss challenges in water security. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted reuse and recycling. The session also noted effective water management practices from Israel to boost conservation efforts in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:30 IST
Rising Rajasthan Summit: Pioneering Water Security Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

The Rising Rajasthan Summit witnessed a significant gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, and water resource experts to tackle the pressing challenges of water security.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the urgent need for industries to adopt reuse and recycling techniques to conserve water for future generations. He noted that increasing water requirements necessitate sustainable solutions, urging collaborative efforts from policymakers, industrialists, and the agricultural sector.

Highlighting Israel's successful water management practices, such as drip irrigation, Shekhawat underscored the importance of reducing water demand in irrigation. In line with these efforts, Rajasthan's water resources minister, Suresh Singh Rawat, committed to preserving surface water and revitalizing groundwater. The summit saw the signing of a declaration for international cooperation between Israel and Rajasthan and an LOI with Denmark for rejuvenating the Saraswati Paleochannel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

