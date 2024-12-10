Bengaluru's Real Estate Boom: Century Real Estate's Meteoric Rise

Bengaluru, heralded as the fastest growing city globally, is witnessing a real estate boom, particularly in the luxury segment. Century Real Estate, having contributed significantly to this narrative, reported a remarkable 2X year-on-year growth in sales, totaling an impressive ₹1,040 crores in the first half of the current fiscal.

CEO Mahesh Prabhu credits the company's meteoric rise to its forward-thinking approach, emphasizing customer-centric and innovative development. As Bangalore's skyline evolves, Century Real Estate is committed to setting industry standards with large prime developments particularly in East and North Bengaluru.

Moreover, adapting to the post-COVID demand for larger homes with enhanced amenities, the company has tailored its projects to appeal to Millennials seeking high-quality, integrated living spaces, thus experiencing a 10X growth in sales over the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)