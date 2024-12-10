Odisha's Elephant Crisis: A Decade of Dwindling Numbers

Odisha has reported the loss of 857 elephants in the last 11 years, as revealed in the state Assembly. Electrocution is identified as the leading cause of unnatural deaths among these majestic creatures.

Forests, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia informed the Assembly that poaching, diseases, and accidents have also contributed to the fatalities. Data provided indicates 149 incidents of electrocution since 2014-15.

Among other notable causes, 305 elephants died due to diseases, and 229 from natural causes. The department also noted unresolved deaths and incidents involving trains, road accidents, poisoning, and infighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)