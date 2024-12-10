Left Menu

Odisha's Elephant Crisis: A Decade of Dwindling Numbers

Over the past 11 years, Odisha has witnessed the death of 857 elephants, with electrocution cited as the primary cause. Other factors include diseases, poaching, and accidents. Official data highlights variations in annual mortality rates and challenges in preservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:08 IST
Odisha's Elephant Crisis: A Decade of Dwindling Numbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has reported the loss of 857 elephants in the last 11 years, as revealed in the state Assembly. Electrocution is identified as the leading cause of unnatural deaths among these majestic creatures.

Forests, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia informed the Assembly that poaching, diseases, and accidents have also contributed to the fatalities. Data provided indicates 149 incidents of electrocution since 2014-15.

Among other notable causes, 305 elephants died due to diseases, and 229 from natural causes. The department also noted unresolved deaths and incidents involving trains, road accidents, poisoning, and infighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024