Odisha's Elephant Crisis: A Decade of Dwindling Numbers
Over the past 11 years, Odisha has witnessed the death of 857 elephants, with electrocution cited as the primary cause. Other factors include diseases, poaching, and accidents. Official data highlights variations in annual mortality rates and challenges in preservation efforts.
- Country:
- India
Odisha has reported the loss of 857 elephants in the last 11 years, as revealed in the state Assembly. Electrocution is identified as the leading cause of unnatural deaths among these majestic creatures.
Forests, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia informed the Assembly that poaching, diseases, and accidents have also contributed to the fatalities. Data provided indicates 149 incidents of electrocution since 2014-15.
Among other notable causes, 305 elephants died due to diseases, and 229 from natural causes. The department also noted unresolved deaths and incidents involving trains, road accidents, poisoning, and infighting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mass readings of Preamble of Constitution to take place in schools, cities, villages around country: Culture Ministry.
PoJK's Deforestation Dilemma: A Crisis of Corruption and Chaos
Special website created to mark 75 years of Constitution, contains debates of Constituent Assembly, panel reports: Culture Ministry.
Uttarakhand Forest Department's Initiative to Conserve Upper Himalayas
Ministry Reviews Progress of Key Initiatives and Institutes to Enhance Labour Welfare and Employment