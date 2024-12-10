Madhav Gadgil: Championing the Western Ghats' Conservation

The United Nations has honored ecologist Madhav Gadgil with the prestigious Champions of the Earth award for his groundbreaking efforts in protecting the Western Ghats, a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot. Gadgil, the sole Indian recipient of this honor, has been a pivotal figure in advocating for the ecological integrity of this vital region.

Gadgil chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, which in 2011 advised that the entire hill range be designated an Ecologically Sensitive Area divided into zones based on environmental sensitivity. The panel's recommendations, including bans on mining and large-scale projects in sensitive areas, sparked opposition from various stakeholders.

Despite the challenges, Gadgil remains committed to his cause. In a conversation with PTI, the ecologist expressed satisfaction in his unyielding pursuit of transparency and truth in his reports, which have empowered people with information and heightened environmental awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)