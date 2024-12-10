Malibu Blazed by Franklin Fire Amid Santa Ana Winds

Early Tuesday, firefighters faced a challenging brushfire near Pepperdine University in Malibu, known as the Franklin Fire, as dangerous Santa Ana winds spurred evacuations.

The fire, which had scorched approximately 2.6 square miles, threatened structures, leading the evacuation of 6,000 people, according to fire officials reported by KABC-TV.

Pepperdine canceled classes and imposed a shelter-in-place order as flames were visible from the campus, with fire engines and helicopters actively combating the blaze. The National Weather Service forecasted strong north to northeast winds with gusts reaching 65 mph, intensifying fire risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)