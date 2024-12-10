Left Menu

Malibu Blazed by Franklin Fire Amid Santa Ana Winds

A brushfire dubbed the Franklin Fire prompted evacuations near Pepperdine University in Malibu due to the fierce Santa Ana winds. Covering around 2.6 square miles, the fire threatened structures and forced 6,000 people to evacuate. Wind gusts were expected to reach 65 mph, escalating the fire risk.

Malibu | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:35 IST
  • United States

Early Tuesday, firefighters faced a challenging brushfire near Pepperdine University in Malibu, known as the Franklin Fire, as dangerous Santa Ana winds spurred evacuations.

The fire, which had scorched approximately 2.6 square miles, threatened structures, leading the evacuation of 6,000 people, according to fire officials reported by KABC-TV.

Pepperdine canceled classes and imposed a shelter-in-place order as flames were visible from the campus, with fire engines and helicopters actively combating the blaze. The National Weather Service forecasted strong north to northeast winds with gusts reaching 65 mph, intensifying fire risks.

