Community Project Owners Urged to Apply for Just Energy Transition Funding Before Deadline

Deputy Minister of Energy and Electricity, Samantha Graham-Maré, has called on community project owners to submit their applications for the Just Energy Transition (JET) funding platform before the 13 December 2024 deadline. The funding platform was established to match eligible projects with financial support in line with South Africa's $11 billion commitment to decarbonising the country's energy sector.

The JET Funding Platform, developed by the JET Office within the Presidency, was created to address challenges in securing funding for renewable energy projects. The Deputy Minister explained that despite the significant commitment from the International Partners Group (IPG), the uptake of funds has been slower than expected. A primary barrier has been the difficulty in matching projects with funders, as many projects were not at a stage where funders could commit.

“The JET Funding Platform serves as a matchmaker between grant funders and potential beneficiaries, offering support in project preparation, application, and providing full transparency on grant spending and projects,” Graham-Maré said.

Platform Focus Areas

The JET Funding Platform is designed to focus on several key areas of South Africa’s energy transition. These areas include:

Supporting communities and workers impacted by the shift from coal to renewable energy.

Economic diversification planning to create resilient, renewable-energy-driven economies, especially in regions like Mpumalanga.

Community ownership models for renewable energy projects, ensuring broad and inclusive participation.

Technical assistance and business development support for renewable energy initiatives.

Capacity building for institutions and organizations involved in renewable energy projects.

Start-up capital, debt, and equity funding for enterprises promoting renewable energy in transitioning regions.

Reskilling and upskilling programs to help workers thrive in the renewable energy sector.

Research and innovation to advance renewable energy technologies and community-led solutions.

Credit support for SMMEs advancing renewable energy projects.

First-Year Goal and Call for Applications

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the platform aims to match 20 projects in its first year, with R600 million in funding committed for distribution. Graham-Maré encouraged all eligible organisations and community project owners to apply before the 13 December 2024 deadline.

“The JET Funding Platform is a crucial part of South Africa’s commitment to a cleaner, greener energy future. By enabling innovative projects, we are not only stabilising the energy grid but also fostering economic growth, job creation, and community development,” Graham-Maré stated.

How to Apply

Organisations interested in applying for the funding can submit their applications via the platform’s website: www.jetfundingplatform.org.za.

“Let us use this opportunity to push forward South Africa’s renewable energy transition, ensuring that no community is left behind as we create a sustainable and inclusive energy future,” Graham-Maré concluded.