South Delhi Faces Water Outage Due to Maintenance

In a development affecting thousands, residents of South Delhi will face water supply cuts on the morning of December 12 due to planned maintenance by the Delhi Jal Board.

The board has announced that areas including Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, and several others will experience disruptions.

Authorities recommend conserving water during this period, while water tankers will be made available on demand through the board's helpline.

(With inputs from agencies.)