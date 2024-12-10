Left Menu

South Delhi Faces Water Outage Due to Maintenance

Residents in parts of South Delhi will experience water supply disruption on December 12 due to maintenance work carried out by the Delhi Jal Board. Areas such as Tughlakabad and Tigri will be affected. Residents are urged to use water cautiously, and water tankers will be provided on request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:59 IST
In a development affecting thousands, residents of South Delhi will face water supply cuts on the morning of December 12 due to planned maintenance by the Delhi Jal Board.

The board has announced that areas including Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, and several others will experience disruptions.

Authorities recommend conserving water during this period, while water tankers will be made available on demand through the board's helpline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

