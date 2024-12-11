Greece Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires Amid Climate Crisis

Greece has faced one of its most challenging years yet with about 9,500 forest fires recorded, including a significant one near Athens. This has made 2023 the country's hottest and driest year on record, linked to climate change fueled by fossil fuels.

Although the number of wildfires increased by 7.5% from the yearly average of the last two decades, the quick actions of authorities prevented more extensive damage, reducing the destroyed land by 14%. Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias noted that a third of these fires occurred outside the usual May to October fire season.

The alarming trend places Greece at the forefront of climate challenges as it confronts the aftermath of destructive floods and fires, a situation worsened by global warming. The 11-day wildfire in northeastern Greece alone burnt a region larger than New York City.

