Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescuing Aryan from Borewell

In Rajasthan's Dausa, rescuers are urgently trying to save five-year-old Aryan who has been trapped in a 150-feet-deep borewell for over 50 hours. The National Disaster Response Force faces challenges including deep water levels and visibility issues, as they work to safely extract the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:13 IST
Race Against Time: Rescuing Aryan from Borewell
Rescue Operation
  • Country:
  • India

In a desperate rescue mission unfolding in Rajasthan's Dausa region, teams are working tirelessly to save five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell over 50 hours ago. The incident took place on Monday around 3 PM, prompting an immediate response from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The rescue team, led by NDRF commandant Yogesh Kumar, faces significant obstacles. These include the borewell's challenging depth and the presence of steam underground, complicating camera efforts to locate the child. Safety concerns for the staff and the high water level, possibly reaching 160 feet, add to the mission's complexity.

Drilling machines have reached a depth of 110 feet, with plans to extend to 150 feet to match the child's location. Once this is accomplished, rescuers will implement a horizontal casing to access Aryan safely. Protective measures, such as submersible pumps, have been activated to manage the area's water level, keeping hopes alive for a successful rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024