Race Against Time: Rescuing Aryan from Borewell

In a desperate rescue mission unfolding in Rajasthan's Dausa region, teams are working tirelessly to save five-year-old Aryan, who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell over 50 hours ago. The incident took place on Monday around 3 PM, prompting an immediate response from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The rescue team, led by NDRF commandant Yogesh Kumar, faces significant obstacles. These include the borewell's challenging depth and the presence of steam underground, complicating camera efforts to locate the child. Safety concerns for the staff and the high water level, possibly reaching 160 feet, add to the mission's complexity.

Drilling machines have reached a depth of 110 feet, with plans to extend to 150 feet to match the child's location. Once this is accomplished, rescuers will implement a horizontal casing to access Aryan safely. Protective measures, such as submersible pumps, have been activated to manage the area's water level, keeping hopes alive for a successful rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)