Inferno at Vikaspuri: Banquet Hall Blaze Sparks Emergency Response

A significant fire erupted in a banquet hall located in Delhi's Vikaspuri neighborhood on Friday afternoon, triggering an urgent response from the authorities. According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, thirteen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze.

The distress call was logged at 4.11 pm, pinpointing the incident's location in H Block of the Vikaspuri area. Immediate action was taken to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, as confirmed by the fire services representative. However, the firefighting efforts continue to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

(With inputs from agencies.)