Inferno at Vikaspuri: Banquet Hall Blaze Sparks Emergency Response

A fire broke out in a Delhi banquet hall in Vikaspuri on Friday, leading to the deployment of 13 fire tenders to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and firefighting operations are ongoing. Authorities quickly responded following a distress call received in the afternoon.

Updated: 18-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted in a banquet hall located in Delhi's Vikaspuri neighborhood on Friday afternoon, triggering an urgent response from the authorities. According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, thirteen fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze.

The distress call was logged at 4.11 pm, pinpointing the incident's location in H Block of the Vikaspuri area. Immediate action was taken to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, as confirmed by the fire services representative. However, the firefighting efforts continue to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

