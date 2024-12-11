Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Marks Two Years with Six New Schemes

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated two years in office by unveiling six new schemes aimed at improving economic and social well-being in Himachal Pradesh.

In Bilaspur, Sukhu launched a subsidy plan for organic compost, transferring Rs 1 lakh to each of 100 farmers. He also promoted electric taxis, offering a 50% purchase subsidy and announced plans for more taxis with government leases.

Educational support was provided under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to 5,145 eligible beneficiaries. A horticulture project was also initiated to cultivate fruits, impacting 15,000 families, and mobile healthcare units were introduced for tribal areas, alongside the promotion of natural farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)