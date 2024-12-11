Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Marks Two Years with Six New Schemes

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched six schemes in Himachal Pradesh, including initiatives for organic compost procurement, e-taxi permits, education support, horticulture development, healthcare services in tribal areas, and natural farming promotion. These schemes focus on environmental sustainability, education, and economic growth, benefiting farmers, students, and remote communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:56 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Marks Two Years with Six New Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated two years in office by unveiling six new schemes aimed at improving economic and social well-being in Himachal Pradesh.

In Bilaspur, Sukhu launched a subsidy plan for organic compost, transferring Rs 1 lakh to each of 100 farmers. He also promoted electric taxis, offering a 50% purchase subsidy and announced plans for more taxis with government leases.

Educational support was provided under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to 5,145 eligible beneficiaries. A horticulture project was also initiated to cultivate fruits, impacting 15,000 families, and mobile healthcare units were introduced for tribal areas, alongside the promotion of natural farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024