Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Marks Two Years with Six New Schemes
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched six schemes in Himachal Pradesh, including initiatives for organic compost procurement, e-taxi permits, education support, horticulture development, healthcare services in tribal areas, and natural farming promotion. These schemes focus on environmental sustainability, education, and economic growth, benefiting farmers, students, and remote communities.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated two years in office by unveiling six new schemes aimed at improving economic and social well-being in Himachal Pradesh.
In Bilaspur, Sukhu launched a subsidy plan for organic compost, transferring Rs 1 lakh to each of 100 farmers. He also promoted electric taxis, offering a 50% purchase subsidy and announced plans for more taxis with government leases.
Educational support was provided under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to 5,145 eligible beneficiaries. A horticulture project was also initiated to cultivate fruits, impacting 15,000 families, and mobile healthcare units were introduced for tribal areas, alongside the promotion of natural farming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk's Breakthrough in U.S. Healthcare Policy
Kenya Expands Taifa Care Program, Collaborates with Faith-Based Healthcare Stakeholders
UK-India Healthcare Trade Mission 2024: Revolutionizing Global Health Collaborations
Aster DM Healthcare Expands Presence in Western India with Acquisition
Life-Saving Collaboration: Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Arunachal Pradesh