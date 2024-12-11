Revamping Security and Civic Infrastructure in Narela Sub-City

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena conducted a comprehensive review of security and civic amenities in Narela sub-city on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for immediate action to curb crime and improve living standards, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

In line with Saxena's directives, police visibility will be amplified through the deployment of dedicated Police Control Room (PCR) vans for night patrolling, along with increasing police presence and establishing beats in vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats. This concerted effort is part of the broader initiative to redevelop Narela into a hub fostering educational and sports activities.

Authorities are tasked with enhancing security infrastructure, which includes deploying nearly 500 ex-servicemen to patrol housing societies, installing lights in identified dark spots, and reinforcing boundary walls of societies. Furthermore, CCTV cameras and streetlights will be protected with high tensile wire meshes to prevent vandalism.

