Revamping Security and Civic Infrastructure in Narela Sub-City

Delhi LG VK Saxena reviewed Narela's security and civic infrastructure, directing measures to curb crime and improve amenities. Initiatives include enhanced police presence, deployment of ex-servicemen, lighting improvements in dark spots, and fortified housing defenses. The effort aims to transform Narela into an educational and sports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:26 IST
Revamping Security and Civic Infrastructure in Narela Sub-City
LG VK Saxena
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena conducted a comprehensive review of security and civic amenities in Narela sub-city on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for immediate action to curb crime and improve living standards, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

In line with Saxena's directives, police visibility will be amplified through the deployment of dedicated Police Control Room (PCR) vans for night patrolling, along with increasing police presence and establishing beats in vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats. This concerted effort is part of the broader initiative to redevelop Narela into a hub fostering educational and sports activities.

Authorities are tasked with enhancing security infrastructure, which includes deploying nearly 500 ex-servicemen to patrol housing societies, installing lights in identified dark spots, and reinforcing boundary walls of societies. Furthermore, CCTV cameras and streetlights will be protected with high tensile wire meshes to prevent vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

