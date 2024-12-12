Maruti Infrastructure Partners with Meinhardt Group for Strategic Development

In a move poised to significantly bolster its project capabilities, Maruti Infrastructure announced on Thursday that it has received an expression of interest from the Meinhardt Group for a strategic partnership.

This prospective alliance is aimed at delivering cutting-edge solutions across a range of building, industrial, and infrastructure projects, as well as sports and recreation developments. Both companies are currently working towards a definitive agreement governing the partnership, as highlighted in Maruti Infrastructure's official statement.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Maruti Infrastructure boasts a Rs 200 crore project pipeline and reported revenues of Rs 38.40 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Following the partnership announcement, the company's shares demonstrated a positive market reaction, rising up to 6% on the BSE.

