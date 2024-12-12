Snow and Rain Mark Dramatic Weather Shift Across India

In a rare weather occurrence, Kashmir's plains experienced the first snowfall of the season on Thursday, breaking a prolonged dry spell. The snow blanketed areas like Shopian, Pulwama, and Baramulla, while higher reaches and tourist resorts saw moderate snowfall.

Delhi recorded its coldest December day in three years at 4.5 degrees Celsius, with similar chilling temperatures reported from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The cold waves also swept through Himachal Pradesh, notably around Gondla and in Lahaul and Spiti.

While northern states shivered, heavy rainfall inundated parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, leading to school closures and warnings from authorities. The wet weather was attributed to a low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar.

(With inputs from agencies.)