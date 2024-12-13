Left Menu

Resurrecting Nero's Opulent Domus Aurea: Rome's Underworld Wonder Reopens

A section of Emperor Nero's Domus Aurea reopens to the public after restoration. The nearly 2,000-year-old site, featuring frescoes and mosaics, prepares to welcome tourists for the 2025 Jubilee Year. Originally built in 64 A.D., the residence is part of Rome's historical wonders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:29 IST
Resurrecting Nero's Opulent Domus Aurea: Rome's Underworld Wonder Reopens

In a bid to revive Rome's historical grandeur, a segment of Emperor Nero's once-opulent Domus Aurea has reopened to the public following comprehensive restoration efforts. Officials aim to protect the 2,000-year-old site from persistent water damage.

This reopening is strategically timed as Rome braces for an influx of visitors in the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year. Visitors will access the renowned residence, acclaimed for its frescoes and mosaics, through a newly unveiled entrance leading to the 'Neronian portico'.

Constructed in 64 A.D. after the great fire of Rome, the Domus Aurea's rediscovery in the 15th century influenced Renaissance artists like Raphael. Conservationists now grapple with water infiltration issues that have long threatened the site's structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024