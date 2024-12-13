Resurrecting Nero's Opulent Domus Aurea: Rome's Underworld Wonder Reopens
A section of Emperor Nero's Domus Aurea reopens to the public after restoration. The nearly 2,000-year-old site, featuring frescoes and mosaics, prepares to welcome tourists for the 2025 Jubilee Year. Originally built in 64 A.D., the residence is part of Rome's historical wonders.
In a bid to revive Rome's historical grandeur, a segment of Emperor Nero's once-opulent Domus Aurea has reopened to the public following comprehensive restoration efforts. Officials aim to protect the 2,000-year-old site from persistent water damage.
This reopening is strategically timed as Rome braces for an influx of visitors in the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year. Visitors will access the renowned residence, acclaimed for its frescoes and mosaics, through a newly unveiled entrance leading to the 'Neronian portico'.
Constructed in 64 A.D. after the great fire of Rome, the Domus Aurea's rediscovery in the 15th century influenced Renaissance artists like Raphael. Conservationists now grapple with water infiltration issues that have long threatened the site's structural integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
