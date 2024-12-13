US Updates Science and Technology Pact with China Amid Tech Rivalry

The United States has revised its longstanding science and technology agreement with China, mirroring the growing competition between the two countries for technological dominance. The new agreement, signed in Beijing after extended negotiations, includes a narrower focus and increased safeguards to mitigate national security risks.

The U.S. State Department emphasized that the updated agreement maintains intellectual property protections and introduces new measures to ensure the safety and security of researchers. The pact aims to promote U.S. interests through enhanced transparency and data reciprocity, but it limits the scope to basic research, excluding collaborations on pivotal technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

China's Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed the agreement's signing but offered little detail. Historically, such collaborations have provided mutual benefits, despite growing tensions and U.S. policy shifts inhibiting tech transfers that could aid China's military capabilities. This cautious re-engagement hints at a complex future for bilateral science diplomacy.

