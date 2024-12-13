US Updates Science and Technology Pact with China Amid Tech Rivalry
The US and China have revised a longstanding science and technology agreement, narrowing its scope and adding safeguards to protect national security. The new pact emphasizes transparency and data reciprocity while excluding advanced tech collaboration, reflecting the nations' intensified competition for technological preeminence.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has revised its longstanding science and technology agreement with China, mirroring the growing competition between the two countries for technological dominance. The new agreement, signed in Beijing after extended negotiations, includes a narrower focus and increased safeguards to mitigate national security risks.
The U.S. State Department emphasized that the updated agreement maintains intellectual property protections and introduces new measures to ensure the safety and security of researchers. The pact aims to promote U.S. interests through enhanced transparency and data reciprocity, but it limits the scope to basic research, excluding collaborations on pivotal technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
China's Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed the agreement's signing but offered little detail. Historically, such collaborations have provided mutual benefits, despite growing tensions and U.S. policy shifts inhibiting tech transfers that could aid China's military capabilities. This cautious re-engagement hints at a complex future for bilateral science diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Brass Convenes: DGP Conference Targets National Security
Crucial Police Conference 2024 Centres on National Security
PM Modi Leads National Security Dialogue at Bhubaneswar
Top Police Officials Gather in Odisha for National Security Talks
Modi and Shah Set to Boost National Security at Odisha Conference