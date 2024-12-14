Tremors in Chile: Maule Hit by Strong Earthquake

On Friday, a powerful earthquake registering at 6.2 magnitude shook the region of Maule in Chile, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic event occurred at a substantial depth of 100 kilometers (around 62 miles), indicating significant geological activity beneath the surface.

This latest quake underscores the seismic vulnerability of Chile, which is situated along the tectonically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

