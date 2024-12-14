Left Menu

Tremors in Chile: Maule Hit by Strong Earthquake

A significant 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Maule, Chile. Occurring at a depth of 100 kilometers, the tremor was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The event has drawn attention to Chile's seismic activity due to its location on major tectonic plates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 05:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, a powerful earthquake registering at 6.2 magnitude shook the region of Maule in Chile, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic event occurred at a substantial depth of 100 kilometers (around 62 miles), indicating significant geological activity beneath the surface.

This latest quake underscores the seismic vulnerability of Chile, which is situated along the tectonically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

