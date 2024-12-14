India's Districts at Risk: Urgent Climate Action Needed

A groundbreaking climate risk assessment report has flagged serious concerns over 11 Indian districts, including Patna, Alappuzha, and Kendrapara, identified at an alarming 'very high' risk for both floods and droughts. Immediate intervention is deemed essential by the study, conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Mandi, in collaboration with the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Bengaluru.

The detailed report outlines that 51 districts are at 'very high' flood risk, with 118 at 'high' risk, impacting regions such as Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, 91 districts face 'very high' drought risk, further affecting states like Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand. The interdependencies on the monsoon highlight the critical challenges faced by India's agrarian society amidst changing climate conditions.

Devendra Jalihal, IIT Guwahati's director, emphasized the significance of the report as a tool for strategic mitigation planning, while Anita Gupta from the Department of Science and Technology stressed the need for collaborative efforts. The report is a call to action, paving the way for a robust adaptation strategy to achieve a greener, climate-resilient future for India.

