India's Districts at Risk: Urgent Climate Action Needed

A climate risk assessment by IITs identifies 11 Indian districts, including Patna and Alappuzha, at 'very high' risk of floods and droughts. The study highlights the need for immediate interventions and emphasizes collective efforts for climate change adaptation and mitigation across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:25 IST
A groundbreaking climate risk assessment report has flagged serious concerns over 11 Indian districts, including Patna, Alappuzha, and Kendrapara, identified at an alarming 'very high' risk for both floods and droughts. Immediate intervention is deemed essential by the study, conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Mandi, in collaboration with the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Bengaluru.

The detailed report outlines that 51 districts are at 'very high' flood risk, with 118 at 'high' risk, impacting regions such as Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, 91 districts face 'very high' drought risk, further affecting states like Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand. The interdependencies on the monsoon highlight the critical challenges faced by India's agrarian society amidst changing climate conditions.

Devendra Jalihal, IIT Guwahati's director, emphasized the significance of the report as a tool for strategic mitigation planning, while Anita Gupta from the Department of Science and Technology stressed the need for collaborative efforts. The report is a call to action, paving the way for a robust adaptation strategy to achieve a greener, climate-resilient future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

