Fume Incident at JSW Jaigad Port Sparks Investigation
An investigation is underway after fumes from a storage tank at JSW Jaigad Port in Maharashtra affected over 70 people. The incident involved the release of ethyl mercaptan, impacting students and nearby residents. Four supervisors have been booked for negligence related to handling the gas.
An incident involving the release of fumes from a storage tank at JSW Jaigad Port in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, has prompted an investigation. More than 70 individuals, including several students, were affected by the noxious emissions, according to authorities.
Four supervisors linked to the facility have been booked under section 286 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct concerning hazardous substances. The facility, which handles LPG, reportedly released ethyl mercaptan, a chemical used as an odorant in natural gas.
Health authorities disclosed that 22 individuals were discharged from a local hospital, while an additional 29 received treatment at Ratnagiri Civil Hospital. However, the condition of 20 patients necessitated continued hospitalization, underscoring the seriousness of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
