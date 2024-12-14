Fume Incident at JSW Jaigad Port Sparks Investigation

An incident involving the release of fumes from a storage tank at JSW Jaigad Port in Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, has prompted an investigation. More than 70 individuals, including several students, were affected by the noxious emissions, according to authorities.

Four supervisors linked to the facility have been booked under section 286 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct concerning hazardous substances. The facility, which handles LPG, reportedly released ethyl mercaptan, a chemical used as an odorant in natural gas.

Health authorities disclosed that 22 individuals were discharged from a local hospital, while an additional 29 received treatment at Ratnagiri Civil Hospital. However, the condition of 20 patients necessitated continued hospitalization, underscoring the seriousness of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)