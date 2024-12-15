Jodhpur Jhal: A Sanctuary for Migratory Birds

As winter descends, the Jodhpur Jhal wetland in Mathura has become a vibrant sanctuary for migratory birds from regions including Central Asia, Siberia, Tibet, and Mongolia. This seasonal transformation has seen the arrival of various bird species, including rare sightings of the mallard duck and common pochard.

According to Dr KP Singh of the Biodiversity Research and Development Society, the increasing number of avian visitors is attributed to the wetland's natural beauty and expansive area, with 192 species recorded, including 70 regular visitors. Efforts are underway to further develop the area as a tourist attraction, supported by a Rs 8.66 crore grant.

The development plan aims to rejuvenate the ecosystem, featuring seven water bodies, 13 islands, and a nature trail with huts for visitors. Additional facilities include a watchtower for bird-watching and solar-powered pumps to maintain water levels. The initiative is praised by environmentalists and aims to boost tourism and local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)