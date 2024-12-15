Rajasthan's Urban Expansion: New Development Authorities Announced
Rajasthan government initiates urban development in Bharatpur and Bikaner by forming development authorities. The decision, made during a recent Cabinet meeting, includes extensive areas from municipal trusts and surrounding villages to ensure organized development. These actions aim to improve infrastructure and accommodate growing populations in these regions.
The Rajasthan government's Urban Development and Housing Department announced the creation of development authorities in Bharatpur and Bikaner.
This strategic move, approved at a recent Cabinet meeting, aims at fostering well-organized growth in densely populated urban areas. Current regions under the Municipal Development Trust and numerous nearby villages will be incorporated into these new frameworks.
Bikaner Development Authority will cover Napasar, Deshnok, and 185 villages, whereas Bharatpur Development Authority will manage 209 villages, alongside the existing municipal areas, highlighting the state's commitment to enhanced urban planning.
