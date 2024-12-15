Left Menu

Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Uncertain Death Toll Rises

Cyclone Chido has reportedly caused hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths in the French archipelago of Mayotte. The intense storm disrupted essential services and raised alarms over food and sanitation access, compounding existing social and economic challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:55 IST
Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Uncertain Death Toll Rises

Cyclone Chido has inflicted devastating damage on Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean, with initial estimates suggesting several hundred to possibly thousands of deaths, according to local official Francois-Xavier Bieuville. The interior ministry emphasized the difficulty in obtaining an exact death toll.

The cyclone, described as the strongest to strike the region in over 90 years, brought winds exceeding 200 kph, severely damaging structures including makeshift homes, government facilities, and a hospital. The aftermath of the storm has raised urgent concerns about access to vital resources such as food, water, and sanitation.

Mayotte's complex burial customs and its substantial distance from mainland France further complicate accurate casualty counting. Compounded by prior societal challenges including water shortages and socio-economic unrest, the island faces a critical recovery period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024