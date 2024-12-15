Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Uncertain Death Toll Rises

Cyclone Chido has inflicted devastating damage on Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean, with initial estimates suggesting several hundred to possibly thousands of deaths, according to local official Francois-Xavier Bieuville. The interior ministry emphasized the difficulty in obtaining an exact death toll.

The cyclone, described as the strongest to strike the region in over 90 years, brought winds exceeding 200 kph, severely damaging structures including makeshift homes, government facilities, and a hospital. The aftermath of the storm has raised urgent concerns about access to vital resources such as food, water, and sanitation.

Mayotte's complex burial customs and its substantial distance from mainland France further complicate accurate casualty counting. Compounded by prior societal challenges including water shortages and socio-economic unrest, the island faces a critical recovery period.

(With inputs from agencies.)