Squally Seas Loom: IMD Issues Fishermen Advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of squally weather expected to hit the South Tamil Nadu coast in the upcoming days. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) advised fishermen against sea ventures.

A regional weather office update posted at 5:30 a.m. disclosed that wind speeds are projected to range between 35 kmph to 45 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 55 kmph, affecting the South Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the Gulf of Mannar on Monday. TNSDMA disseminated this update through its official 'X' page.

The IMD also predicts similar weather conditions continuing until Thursday, impacting the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are strongly encouraged to avoid these sea regions during the specified period.

(With inputs from agencies.)