Ukraine Under Siege: Escalating Attacks Devastate Civilians, Amplifying Humanitarian Needs

On 24 April 2025, Kyiv residents awoke once again to devastation as a deadly Russian aerial assault struck the Ukrainian capital and multiple other cities. According to initial reports, the attack resulted in at least 12 fatalities and 87 injuries in Kyiv alone. Over 1,000 residents found their homes damaged or destroyed, as missiles and drones rained down on apartment blocks, a medical clinic, and a school.

Sadly, this horrific event was not isolated. Civilian areas in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Marhanets were similarly targeted, causing extensive destruction to homes and critical infrastructure.

Cycle of Destruction and Resilience

Walking the battered streets of Kyiv, UNHCR staff, alongside Ukrainian partners, witnessed heart-wrenching scenes: families and elderly citizens sweeping shattered glass from their apartments, salvaging what little remained, and boarding up broken windows with plywood.

Despite enduring more than three years of relentless attacks, the resilience of the Ukrainian people remains unbroken. Their determination to stay in their homeland is a testament to their courage, even amid this exhausting cycle of destruction and repair.

Sharp Rise in Civilian Casualties

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, civilian casualties in March 2025 surged by 70 percent compared to March 2024. The latest attacks signal an alarming escalation in violence, with civilians paying the highest price.

The surge in hostilities along frontline regions — particularly areas close to the Russian border — continues unabated, displacing thousands more who are now reliant on humanitarian aid for survival.

Stories of Displacement: Lubov and Oleg's Journey

Among the countless civilians forced to flee is Lubov and her husband Oleg, both 60 years old. They were evacuated from their village near the Russian border after it was flattened in the attacks. Meeting them at a collective centre in Kharkiv, UNHCR workers listened to their harrowing story: fleeing with almost nothing, bearing the trauma of lost homes and communities.

Despite their ordeal, Lubov and Oleg expressed deep gratitude for the shelter and support they received at the centre — a reminder of the critical role humanitarian aid plays in preserving dignity amidst despair.

UNHCR’s Ongoing Response

Since the beginning of the year, mandatory evacuation orders have multiplied, with centres in Pavlohrad and Sumy witnessing significant influxes of evacuees — over 3,500 and 4,200 people respectively in recent months. These figures are just the tip of the iceberg: over 200,000 civilians have fled their homes between August 2024 and early 2025 alone.

UNHCR and its NGO partners remain deeply engaged, providing:

Emergency shelter materials to over 450,000 people since the full-scale invasion began.

Psychosocial support , reaching approximately 280,000 individuals to help them cope with trauma.

Legal assistance for those who lost identity documents.

Emergency cash aid enabling displaced families to meet basic needs.

Teams continue to work around the clock in Kyiv and across other affected areas, responding immediately after attacks and staying with the communities as they rebuild.

Critical Need for Sustained Support

The message from both the Ukrainian authorities and war-affected civilians is clear: humanitarian support is vital and must continue.

Thanks to the generosity of government donors and private sector partners, organizations like UNHCR have been able to provide life-saving assistance. However, more funding is urgently needed to meet the scale of the need and to ensure a timely and predictable humanitarian response in the coming months.

With strong partnerships and sustained international solidarity, it is possible to help Ukraine’s civilians recover, rebuild, and reaffirm their right to live safely in their homeland.